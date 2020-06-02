Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken out about racism and the recent George Floyd incident that took place in the United States along with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Pogba, who has been sidelined with injuries for the majority of the current season, took to Instagram to express his opinion on the controversial incident that took place in the United States recently.
As seen in the post below, Pogba expressed his feelings about the incident by admitting to being disillusioned by what took place in the US.
During the past few days I have thought a lot about how to express my feelings about what happened in Minneapolis. I felt anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness. Sadness for George and for all black people who suffer from racism EVERY DAY! Whether in football, at work, at school, ANYWHERE! This has to stop, once and for all! Not tomorrow or the next day, it has to end TODAY! Violent acts of racism can no longer be tolerated. I can’t tolerate I won’t tolerate WE WON’T TOLERATE Racism is ignorance LOVE is intelligence STOP the silence STOP racism #NoToRacismWeAllOne #JusticeForFloyd #GeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter
The United star midfielder stated that he felt “anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness” because of the incident and further stated that racism must stop immediately.
The killing of George Floyd sparked widespread protests across the US and many footballers have voiced their opinions on the incident since then.
Pogba joins the likes of Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho and his United teammate Marcus Rashford who also took to social media to speak out about the incident.