Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has spoken out about racism and the recent George Floyd incident that took place in the United States along with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Pogba, who has been sidelined with injuries for the majority of the current season, took to Instagram to express his opinion on the controversial incident that took place in the United States recently.

As seen in the post below, Pogba expressed his feelings about the incident by admitting to being disillusioned by what took place in the US.

The United star midfielder stated that he felt “anger, pity, hatred, indignation, pain, sadness” because of the incident and further stated that racism must stop immediately.

The killing of George Floyd sparked widespread protests across the US and many footballers have voiced their opinions on the incident since then.

Pogba joins the likes of Borussia Dortmund ace Jadon Sancho and his United teammate Marcus Rashford who also took to social media to speak out about the incident.