Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly be in the clear to sign Kai Havertz if they pay up £80million to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Germany international looks one of the most exciting young talents in world football at the moment and seems sure to earn himself a move to a big club before too long.

The latest from Don Balon is that Real Madrid are unsure about a move for Havertz, who would have an asking price of around £80m.

This could be encouraging news for Man Utd, with the Sun claiming they were preparing to try their luck with an opening offer of around £50m for Havertz.

Clearly, that won’t be enough for such a huge talent, but it may not take too much of an increased offer for the Red Devils to land the 20-year-old.

Havertz could be an ideal replacement for struggling attacking midfield players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford, and United shouldn’t find it too hard to pay big money for the player, even if the current coronavirus pandemic is likely to have an effect on all clubs’ finances in the near future.

Chelsea have also been linked with Havertz by The Athletic and it’s easy to imagine they’d be tempted to cough up something like £80m for the Bundesliga starlet.

Frank Lampard was unable to make signings due to Chelsea’s transfer ban last summer and Havertz could be an ideal purchase to come in as a long-term replacement for Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.