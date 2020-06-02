Another day, another round-up of Manchester United transfer gossip, and we’ve got it all in one place for you here…

First up, CaughtOffside can reveal that the Red Devils are alongside Chelsea in the battle for the signature of Porto winger Jesus Corona.

Chelsea are considering Corona as a cheap alternative to Jadon Sancho and Man Utd are also looking at the Mexico international for the same reasons.

The tricky winger would be available for just £27million and could end up being a bargain if a move for Sancho doesn’t work out.

Elsewhere, reports in Spain claim United have rivalled Arsenal with an approach for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The 23-year-old is a top young talent who would likely cost around £53m, but the Premier League duo would face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Torres could be ideal as a partner for Harry Maguire, with Man Utd also frequently linked with other centre-backs like Kalidou Koulibaly, Dayot Upamecano and Joe Rodon.

Finally, MUFC have been linked with a shock move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Some old comments, however, show that the England international was a United fan when he was younger – click here to read them in full.

Sterling would be a hugely ambitious signing for the club, and one with the added bonus of majorly winding up their rivals City!