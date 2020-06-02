The pressure on Premier League teams and managers has resulted in fewer youngsters getting chances in the first team, so it’s always a joy when a new star breaks through.

That’s particularly true at Newcastle United where the fans don’t have too much to shout about, so seeing a local lad representing them on the pitch will always provide a positive feeling.

Sean and Matty Longstaff have both come through the academy and it looked like they could be the core of Newcastle’s team for years to come, but that’s now in serious doubt.

A report from Sky Sports suggested that Newcastle haven’t been able to agree a new contract with Matty, and The Times indicated that his deal actually expires at the end of this month.

It’s suggested that he’s “only” on £850 a week at this point, but Italian side Udinese have stepped in to offer him a deal worth £30k a week with a big signing on fee too.

Sky go on to claim that Newcastle offered him £15k a week which he rejected, and they haven’t come back with an improved offer at this point.

It’s particularly amazing when we’ve heard so much in recent months about Newcastle being taken over and many might think that would result in more money being made available, but they currently face the prospect of losing a fan favourite on a free.