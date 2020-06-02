One of the success stories for Manchester United in 2019/20 has been midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, so it’s a surprise to hear the player suggesting he has to improve his game some more if he wants to do well for the Red Devils.

In a sign of perhaps what it takes to be a player at the very top of his profession – that constant desire to do better – Fernandes has shown the way to his team-mates who appear to have responded well to his evident leadership skills to this point.

In an interview with Instagram channel talentaintenough, cited by the Daily Mail, the Portuguese set out what he believes it’s going to take in order to still be one step ahead of his opponents when the Premier League returns in a few weeks time.

“The players start to recognise your game, how you move, how you pass, how you shoot. Things become difficult now,” he said.

“Now I need to improve more and work more, and understand more the teams who I play against because they will understand me better and I need to be prepared to understand the difficulties they can have.”

Just three points behind Chelsea in fourth or eight behind Leicester City in third, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are more than capable of reeling both sides in with a run of form similar to that which they put in before the season was prematurely curtailed.

You can bet that Bruno Fernandes will be a driving force behind it too.