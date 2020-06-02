Opinion: The goalkeeping situation around Europe could allow Chelsea to land a top class replacement for Kepa

As a club you never want to face too much competition when trying to sign a new player, and that could be especially true this summer.

It looks like finances will be tight but there could still be some bargains to be had, but you don’t want anyone else coming in and driving the price and the player’s wages up.

It looks like Chelsea need a new goalkeeper – Willy Caballero is an effective back up but Kepa’s confidence is gone, so they need to find their long term starter for the future.

A recent report from Football.London indicated that Chelsea might be interested in making a move for Ajax stopper Andre Onana, and the current situation around Europe could be playing into their hands.

He’s a former Barcelona player and a return to the Nou Camp looked like a logical solution, but a report from The Evening Standard has claimed that Marc-Andre ter Stegen is going nowhere, so that now seems impossible.

Bayern Munich looked like another side who might want to sign a keeper who’s capable of using his feet too, but they signed Manuel Neuer to a new contract according to their website last week.

The only other top side who might want to sign a keeper are PSG, but there’s not been anything to suggest they are looking to make a move at this point.

Chelsea already have experience of negotiating with Ajax after they agreed a deal to sign Hakim Ziyech this summer, so that could also be beneficial when it comes to signing Onana.

On the pitch he’s a solid goalkeeper, he’s agile and comfortable on the ball while also being dominant in the air so he has everything you want, and Chelsea might be in a position where they can go and nab him in the next few months.