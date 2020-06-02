Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly both made approaches for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

According to Don Balon, the 23-year-old is also a target for Barcelona as they look to improve their defence, but both Man Utd and Arsenal have already ‘knocked on his door’ and are prepared to pay as much as £53million to sign him.

Torres has looked an impressive performer in La Liga and could now be ready to make the step up to a bigger club, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League.

United could still do with improving their defensive options despite spending big on Harry Maguire last summer, with Torres surely an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

The Red Devils need to ensure they can become more competitive for major honours again soon after a difficult period, and the signing of a quality young centre-back like Torres could be a crucial part of their rebuilding process.

Arsenal are also in dire need of more quality at the back after another disappointing season, with the Spain international sure to be an upgrade on unconvincing performers like David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi.

The Gunners, however, are not known for spending big on signings too often and Torres clearly wouldn’t come cheap.