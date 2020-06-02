Photo – Fans can’t believe what Mark Lawrenson has done now

Although he’s not been seen on English TV screens for a little while, Mark Lawrenson was still a very recognisable figure, thanks to his long-standing punditry work on the likes of Match of the Day and other football related programmes.

However, after his latest makeover, you’d be forgiven for walking straight past him in the street.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the former Liverpool centre-back cut an entirely different figure to that which we’d become used to.

Daughter looking after her Dad on his Birthday…Who looks Younger? Crikey….???? pic.twitter.com/CuWiX4aji9 — Mark Lawrenson (@MTLawrenson) June 2, 2020

Suffice to say that some supporters couldn’t believe their eyes, with a few comparing him to TV character Victor Meldrew.

