Photo: Phil Foden risks being in hot water after Man City ace appears to break social distancing guidelines

Man City are reportedly set to speak with star Phil Foden after he was pictured breaking social distancing guidelines at the weekend.

As noted by the Sun, the 20-year-old took a trip to Formby beach and was seen involved in a kick-about as members of the public are said to have invited him to join in.

It’s added that while the footage shows he was in touching distance with the lads in question, he also posed for a picture too as while people can meet up in groups of six outdoors now, social distancing guidelines are still in place and Premier League stars are said to have been told to maintain a two-metre rule at all times outside of training too.

In turn, as seen in the tweets below, Foden now faces a talk with Man City officials over his actions, as ultimately he could be putting himself and others at risk of catching the coronavirus and spreading it further with the Premier League set to restart in a matter of weeks.

It’s suggested that Foden can expect to be reminded of his responsibilities while he may well escape stricter punishment, but ultimately it’s not the smartest thing for him to be doing even if the lockdown measures are starting to be eased as he has a different level of caution to still uphold to avoid Man City being adversely affected when games resume.

Phil Foden will be spoken to by @ManCity and reminded of his responsibilities and obligation to follow social distancing guidelines – after he was filmed playing football with members of the public on Formby beach. [via @DiscoMirror] pic.twitter.com/BIhCqHYV7q — Man City Report (@cityreport_) June 2, 2020

PHIL FODEN appeared to breach social distancing rules on Sunday as he enjoyed a kick-about on the beach and soaked up the sunshine, he was back at training with Manchester City on Monday pic.twitter.com/xEfo6Jwv5w — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 2, 2020

