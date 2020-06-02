Manchester City ace Raheem Sterling revealed last year that he was a ‘massive’ fan of Manchester United while he was growing up, in an interview with the Daily Mirror.

Sterling has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently, according to the Independent, who claim he has moved up to become a surprise high priority target for the club due to possible doubts over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

The 25-year-old City winger grew up in the Wembley area of London but never attended a game at the famous stadium until he was given tickets by his school to watch United play Chelsea in the 2007 FA Cup final.

Sterling supported United in that final, which he revealed in an interview with the Mirror last year.

Speaking about supporting the Red Devils while growing up, as cited in the Mirror, Sterling said:



“I was at the final in 2007. I shouldn’t really say this — not now, definitely not now! — but when I was young I was a massive United fan. I had an old United kit, from when they won the last FA Cup.”

Sterling would be a great fit at Old Trafford and would give United a serious goal threat from out wide, should he make the move to City’s cross-town rivals.

The winger’s past comments about being a United fan when he was younger could further aid the Red Devils in securing his signature.

However, one imagines the England international will now be wary of the controversy such a move would bring, while his club will no doubt surely do all they can to block such a move.