Real Madrid tipped to drop out of scrap for PSG starlet with key obstacle touted

Real Madrid reportedly held talks with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain youngster Tanguy Kouassi, but club president Florentino Perez could scupper any potential swoop.

The 17-year-old made a positive impression after making a breakthrough for the first team this season, making 13 appearances at senior level across all competitions.

Having displayed his defensive qualities with his physicality, aerial prowess and reading of the game, coupled with his composure and ability on the ball, Kouassi looks like a real talent with a big future ahead.

There will be concern for PSG though as his current contract expires this summer, and that in turn has seemingly invited speculation over his future with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

As reported by Le10Sport, it’s noted that Real Madrid held talks with the youngster’s representatives as they appeared to be very much interested in prising him away from the French capital.

However, it’s added that Perez has stepped in and dismissed the idea. While it’s not made entirely clear the reasoning behind such a decision, it’s specifically suggested that Real Madrid are out of the running which in turn is good news for PSG in their potential push to convince Kouassi to sign a renewal, while both AC Milan and RB Leipzig are also named as interested parties and seemingly now face less competition.

Time will tell what Kouassi decides to do, but ultimately it would seem as though Real Madrid may no longer be in the equation.

Whether or not that’s a sensible decision will be up for debate, particularly given Sergio Ramos turns 35 next year, while Eder Militao has struggled in his debut campaign at the Bernabeu.

Aside from Raphael Varane, that doesn’t leave the Spanish giants with a great deal of quality depth in the heart of their backline, and so signing Kouassi to act as a possible long-term solution could be the smart move.

Based on the report above though, it seems as though Real Madrid will likely no longer be in the hunt after Perez’s say.