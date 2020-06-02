As we approach the restart of the Premier League season and subsequent opening of the summer transfer window, news that one Chelsea player’s agent still appears to be courting interest from abroad isn’t likely to be received favourably from the powers that be at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho joined the west London outfit to team up with Maurizio Sarri, who was his manager at their former club, Napoli, and with Sarri now at Juventus, it would appear that he’d like to hook up with the midfielder for a third time.

““I learn of these constant rumours only from the newspapers, because nobody from Juventus contacted me,” Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos told TuttoJuve, as cited by the Daily Mail.

“Sarri appreciates him very much as a person and as a player, they worked very well together but there’s nothing else.

“The boy thinks only of Chelsea, he’s started training again and is preparing for the start of the Premier League.

“Besides that, in my opinion, it’s difficult for the Bianconeri to buy him today.

“[…] Jorginho has a contract with Chelsea until 2023, he’s the vice-captain and is considered a very important player for the team. I’m not referring only to Juventus, but to all the biggest clubs in Europe.

“It’ll be difficult to shell out those figures for a single player. We will see a different transfer market this year.

“If that happens [a team can meet Chelsea’s asking price], I reply that the person concerned will have to go to Chelsea and talk to Marina about it.

“Then we’ll consider together what to do. This would not be a problem.”

Although the player himself isn’t believed to have come out and demanded a move away, nor has he asked his agent to keep quiet it would appear.

That gives rise to the belief that Jorginho is giving the Bianconeri a green light to approach Chelsea for his services, because it’s interesting that Santos mentions them by name more than once.

How else can his agents words be taken if the midfielder himself is not coming out and clarifying such statements?