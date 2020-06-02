Arsenal find themselves in a strange situation where they need to sell players in order to raise funds for any new arrivals.

Anyone who will raise a decent amount of money will probably be an important member of the team, so Mikel Arteta could be forced to decide who he can do without.

A report from Todofichajes has suggested that PSG have opened talks with Arsenal over a move for Spanish full back Hector Bellerin, with a fee of €30m being mooted.

They indicate that Arsenal are looking to sell someone to help them raise funds to rebuild the squad, so they are open to letting him go.

It’s a curious situation because he’s a fan favourite and even looks like a leader when he plays regularly, but he also has problems with injuries and he’s no use to the team if he never plays.

They go on to say that Bellerin is open to making the move and talks seem to be going well, so it does sound like this might happen.

Interestingly they also point out that Bellerin would be a direct replacement for Thomas Meunier who is set to leave for free this summer, so perhaps Arsenal could move for him and get a replacement too.