Covid transfer market: 10 players available for £30m or less this summer, including £27m Chelsea target & Man Utd-linked wonderkid

There is the growing sense that big-money transfer fees may be a thing of the past, at least for a while, as football feels the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the transfer gossip continues to flow, it seems likely that we will soon see an increase in stories about potential bargains, Bosman deals, and player swaps in order to deal with the lack of funds for the kind of huge signings we saw in the past.

Here we’ve put together a list of ten players who could be useful signings this summer and who won’t cost a fortune, with all of these talents reported to be priced at £30million or less.

Which of these would you like to see your club move for this summer?

Adrien Rabiot – £27m

After a difficult first season at Juventus, Adrien Rabiot could be on the move again this summer for a very reasonable-looking price.

Manchester United have recently been linked with the Frenchman by Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Mirror, with his asking price apparently set at just £27m.

Arsenal have also been linked with Rabiot by Le 10 Sport and may be particularly keen to bag a big name like this on the cheap this summer.

Samuel Umtiti – £27m

Once regarded as one of the finest defenders in the world, Samuel Umtiti is now being transfer listed by Barcelona, with the COVID-19 situation likely to mean they need to cash in on some big names.

Sport claim Barca could let Umtiti go for as little as £27m, which many clubs will surely see as a hugely tempting price for a player who has real quality when he’s at his best and free of injury problems.

Jude Bellingham – £30m

One of English football’s real wonderkids, Jude Bellingham has had an outstanding season with Championship side Birmingham City.

At the age of just 16, Bellingham could already be set for a big move as he’s linked with Man Utd for around £30m by the Daily Star.

If the teenage midfielder fulfils his enormous potential, that really will end up looking like a bargain in the future.

Jesus Corona – £27m

With a bigger name like Jadon Sancho perhaps out of reach for Chelsea at the moment, the Daily Mirror claim they’re after a cheap alternative in the form of Jesus Corona.

The Porto winger looks a real talent and looks very good value for money for that kind of fee, with Chelsea in need of a player like this as a replacement for Eden Hazard, who still hasn’t been replaced since he left Stamford Bridge last summer.

Boubacar Kamara – £28m

Linked with a host of Premier League clubs by the Daily Express, Boubacar Kamara has shone at Marseille, who apparently want to cash in on him for just £28m.

The Express mentions Chelsea and Manchester City as potential suitors for Kamara, and that kind of price certainly won’t put off big names like that.