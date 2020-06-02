Video: Adrian pulls off stunning save in Liverpool training after Keita, Jones turn on style to floor quartet

It might now be over two months since Liverpool’s last competitive game, but based on their training session this week, they’re still looking pretty sharp.

The Merseyside giants were among the last teams to play before the coronavirus pandemic lockdown stopped all fixtures, as they have been forced to wait to wrap up the Premier League title.

With the season restart getting the green light for later this month, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before they loft the trophy up and celebrate, and looking at the footage of their training on Monday, it would appear as though they’re raring to go.

While we saw Sadio Mane produce a brilliant finish after an excellent assist from Roberto Firmino, it was Naby Keita and Curtis Jones who turned on the style in the clip below.

The pair eventually leave four defenders in total on the floor after some excellent close control, but Jones is denied at the last by a simply superb save from Adrian who initially goes the wrong way before getting his feet sorted out quickly and leaping to his right to turn the shot behind.

It’s a brilliant stop from the Spaniard, but Jurgen Klopp will surely be looking at this sequence of play in its entirety and licking his lips at the thought of seeing his men back out on the pitch in competitive action…