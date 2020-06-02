Video: Sadio Mane produces fine finish after brilliant Firmino assist as Liverpool step up training ahead of restart

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp put his players through their paces on Monday as he held an 11v11 game at Anfield as they ramp up preparation for the Premier League restart.

The season is set to resume later this month with the Merseyside giants just two wins away from securing the league title and ending what has been a hugely impressive year.

They’ve had to wait as the coronavirus pandemic lockdown ground everything to a halt back in March, but with the green light being given for the campaign to restart in around a fortnight’s time, the Reds will be itching to get back on the pitch and wrap up another major trophy.

Based on the video below, it looks as though Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are looking particularly sharp, as the Brazilian’s brilliantly weighted through-ball found his teammate who raced clear, rounded the goalkeeper before tapping home into an empty net.

The 28-year-old has 18 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances so far this season, and based on this clip below, he looks as though he’s more than ready to add to his tallies in the coming weeks while Firmino will no doubt play a major role too in helping Liverpool get over the line and end their long wait for a league title.

An 11v11 session at Anfield ?? Watch exclusive footage from our Monday training workout on @LFCTV GO now ? — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 2, 2020

