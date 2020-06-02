With the Premier League soon to restart, the summer transfer window will shortly follow thereafter, and Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho, has been urged to take advantage of one particular player’s current situation.

Philippe Coutinho doesn’t appear to have a future at Barcelona, and Bayern Munich haven’t taken up the option of signing him permanently, despite having him on a season long loan from the Catalans.

That hasn’t deterred former Spurs star, Darren Bent, from suggesting that the Brazilian is the type of player that is needed at the new White Hart Lane, particularly as he would be available for just £8m on another year’s loan.

“You’re talking about a top, top player who knows the Premier League very, very well. It’s not like you’re taking a risk,” Bent told Football Insider.

“Coutinho’s a top player, he’s a superstar signing that Spurs need and even if it’s on loan, that’s the sort of superstar that they need to maybe encourage other superstars to come there.

“For me, I’d go all out and pay that £8million, pay that and try and get him. £8million for a top player like him for a year? You take that risk because at the end, you never know, at the end of the year it might work out really, really well. He could transform Spurs into an absolute powerhouse of a team.

“I wouldn’t even consider it – I’d just do it.”

More Stories / Latest News Zinedine Zidane still hopes for Paul Pogba transfer as he holds talks with Mino Raiola ‘Up there with the likes of Klopp, Guardiola and Mourinho’ – Graeme Souness lauded by former Liverpool team-mate FIFA issue unequivocal statement in light of protests from Bundesliga stars after George Floyd death

The advantage that any Premier League club willing to offer the attacking midfielder a new home would have is that Coutinho knows the league inside out, and would therefore not need a settling in period as such.

An ability to hit the ground running, and become the fulcrum for Tottenham next season could be invaluable, and at the price quoted, it’s a deal not to be missed.