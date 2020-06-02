Zinedine Zidane still hopes for Paul Pogba transfer as he holds talks with Mino Raiola

Deep down we probably all realise that there won’t be any big money transfers happening this summer, but that doesn’t stop the constant speculation from surfacing.

Paul Pogba’s potential exit from Old Trafford has been spoken about for a while now. He hasn’t produced enough on the pitch to justify his status but he’s also been in a poor team, so perhaps he thinks he deserves better.

A report from Le10Sport in France has looked at any chance that PSG might have of signing him, but it’s the detail about Real Madrid that makes for interesting reading.

READ MORE: Man United outcast is open to Serie A move after talking to former teammates Young and Smalling

They suggest that Zinedine Zidane has actually held talks with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola about a summer transfer, while they also acknowledge that the United midfielder dreams of playing for Real.

In terms of the interest from PSG, they suggest that Pogba might be open to the move, and the current PSG squad might be enough to convince him to move to Paris.

There’s still nothing which suggests that any team is looking to spend big money, so it’s starting to look like he might simply stay at Old Trafford.

The team improved after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and a returning Pogba could make the side even better, so it’s not like he would be in a terrible situation if he does stay.