Despite being on the verge of a multi-billion pound takeover, a Newcastle United supporters group are particularly unhappy with the club because of a lack of information pertaining to the issuing of season ticket refunds owed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to BBC Sport, the Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust (NUST) sent a letter to the club last week asking for a confirmation of the refunds, as the remaining Premier League games in 2019/20 are set to be played behind closed doors.

In the letter, that the BBC have apparently seen, it notes the club’s ‘dereliction of duty’ to the supporters, and makes their ire plain once more, at a time when they should arguably be celebrating a new era at the club.

“We understand the club finds itself in a complex situation in light of the prospective sale of the club by the incumbent owner,” the letter, addressed to managing director, Lee Charnley, stated.

“That does not give you a legitimate right to a dereliction of duty to your supporters. Without supporters, Newcastle United does not exist.

“We have previously contacted Newcastle United to express our concerns at the lack of action by Newcastle United to assist its supporters in a time of need during this unprecedented global health and economic crisis.

“You have called on the fans of Newcastle United for support so often over the years and when we called for you to stand by your supporters, you did nothing.”

The takeover deal with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has still to be rubber-stamped by the Premier League, and having taken so long, there must surely be a worry now that it may not get concluded.

All the while things remain in limbo it means manager Steve Bruce is unable to make concrete plans, as he won’t know how much he will have to spend or even if he’ll still be in a job at St. James’ Park for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.