Arsenal ready to take big gamble on Aubameyang with Gunners chief making U-turn on key transfer policy

Arsenal are reportedly ready to take a big gamble on the future of their top scorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is nearing the final year of his contract with the Gunners and they seem increasingly like running the very real risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Still, it seems that’s a risk Arsenal are now willing to take after a U-turn on their key policy of not allowing players to run down their contracts, according to the Sun.

The report explains that Arsenal may have been persuaded to relax their stance on this due to the coronavirus pandemic and the effects that’s likely to have on the transfer market this summer.

In fairness, this could be a sensible approach from the north London giants, as they most likely face selling Aubameyang for a reduced fee anyway and would struggle to replace such a quality player for anything other than huge money.

AFC may well feel it’s better to have the 30-year-old on their books for one more season and get the 25-30 goals a season that he offers, even if he then leaves for nothing at the end of the campaign.

Either way, Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping the club can somehow tie Aubameyang down to a new deal to avoid all other potential complications.