Arsenal are reportedly expected to submit a bid for Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu in the coming weeks.

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, as translated by the Metro, the Gunners are long-time admirers of Kokcu and now look set to firm up their interest with an approach for the youngster.

Kokcu looks hugely promising after impressing in the Eredivisie, and the report claims Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been an admirer of his ever since he was on the coaching staff at Manchester City.

Arsenal look in need of adding some top young talent to their squad this summer, and Kokcu could be an ideal addition to come in as a long-term replacement for the out-of-form Mesut Ozil.

“The motives behind Project Restart are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.” – Which Premier League star said this? Click here to read more.

It has previously been claimed by La Razon that Arsenal could be ready to pay as much as €26.5million for Kokcu, which could end up being one of the bargains of the summer if they pull it off.

Arsenal have not had the best of seasons and Arteta would do well to put his own stamp on this struggling squad he inherited from Unai Emery.