Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has admitted that Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “too good” for the Gunners.

The Reds legend has compared the current situation to the one of Luis Suarez shortly before he left Liverpool for Barcelona, with Aubameyang now clearly the stand-out name at the Emirates Stadium.

"There is no doubt about it, Aubameyang is too good for Arsenal. We had it at Liverpool with Luis Suarez"

Watch Carragher’s brutal analysis in the video above, as he tells Sky Sports that Arsenal are so reliant on Aubameyang that it might be better for them to keep him for one more season and lose him on a free instead of selling him now.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer for Arsenal and it’s clear he could play for almost any top team in the world and win a great deal more in terms of major trophies.