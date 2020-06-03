At this point it’s almost impossible to tell what will represent value in the transfer market, so it may take a few years to figure out if a release clause was set at the correct value.

Injuries to Harry Kane and Luis Suarez this season have led to Spurs and Barcelona being linked with a lot of strikers, with both clubs struggling when their main centre forward went down.

They both have a similar issue where finding a decent back up is almost impossible – the player needs to accept they won’t play very often and that automatically eliminates most top quality options.

It means they need to target someone from a smaller club who is willing to take the chance to step up, so Real Betis front man Loren Moron made sense as a target.

He’s a good finisher but he’s not a household name, so there was a chance that he might look to play for an elite club even if that meant seeing less minutes.

That does now seem more unlikely, after a report from Estadio Deportivo has revealed that’s hes agreed to sign a new contract with Betis, which will see his release clause rise to €50m.

They mention that Spurs and Barcelona have been linked with him recently, but state that he’s happy in Seville and doesn’t want to leave any time soon.

You could argue that the release clause is still affordable, but in this climate it would be an almighty gamble to spend that much on a back-up striker who has never scored more than nine goals in a top flight season.

Admittedly he only needs one more goal to take him to double figures this campaign, but it still seems unlikely that any approaches will be made soon.