Barcelona put these four players up for transfer as they desperately try to raise money

As the selling club in negotiations, the ideal scenario is that the potential buyer is desperate to sign your player, but you also don’t need to sell.

Barcelona face the exact opposite situation, after a recent report from Mundo Deportivo indicated they need to sell players to help raise money to balance the books this year.

That means that they won’t be able to demand the best prices for their players, but the report names four fringe players who have been made available for transfer.

READ MORE: Huge injury boost for Barcelona as they look set to unleash their lethal front three for La Liga restart

They are Jean-Clair Todibo, Carles Alena, Rafinha and Moussa Wague. All four are good players who clearly have potential, but they haven’t been close to establishing themselves as first team players at the Nou Camp.

On top of that the report goes on to say that they should make some money by selling Marc Cucurella to Getafe, while Leverkusen may look to sign Emerson who is currently on loan at Real Betis.

They main exit could be Philippe Coutinho who could demand a high price and they do suggest that Premier League clubs are interested, but it doesn’t sound like a deal is close for now.

It shows that Barca are in a mess financially just now, but they could also be in big trouble next season if injuries strike, as they could be left with very little squad depth.