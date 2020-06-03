Barcelona’s slim hopes of Neymar return take a blow as star has no interest in moving to PSG in exchange

Even if swap deals make a lot of sense when clubs are struggling to find the money to pay transfer fees, it will never happen if one player doesn’t actually want to go.

It’s possible that a club might threaten their player and try to force them out the door, but that’s an awful look from a PR point of view.

The current financial climate looked like it should shut down any rumours about Neymar returning to Barcelona this summer, with a swap deal being the only way it could feasibly happen.

On paper sending Antoine Griezmann to PSG in exchange could make sense – he’s not impressed at The Nou Camp and a return to his home country might be appealing.

The problem is that it doesn’t seem to appeal to him at all, after a report from Mundo Deportivo confirmed that he has no desire to join PSG in a swap deal this summer.

The best bit about this is that this comes straight from Griezmann on Twitter, after he responded to someone who said that Griezmann openly liking Marseille meant the PSG move seemed to be imposible:

Bah bravooo — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) June 3, 2020

At this point there doesn’t seem to be any other way that Barcelona could convince PSG to sell the Brazilian, so he seems destined to stay in France for at least one more year.