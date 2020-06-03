According to Italian outlet Alfredo Pedulla, Lille talisman Victor Osimhen’s valuation stands between €55m to €60m – and not €80m, which has been widely reported over the last few months.

Alfredo Pedulla report that Napoli are one of the sides interest in the 21-year-old forward, as well as there being interest from the Premier League.

According to the Express Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are all eyeing the centre-forward, Get French Football News even reported last week that Osimhen will make his decision soon.

Alfredo Pedulla actually interestingly report that Lille president Gerard Lopez has a brilliant relationship with Napoli shot-caller Aurelio De Laurentiis.

It’s hinted that both parties would like to see Osimhen in Naples, especially as former Lille sensation Nicolas Pepe was set to join the Serie A outfit before his head was turned by Arsenal.

Pedulla also report that Lopez had this to say to L’Equipe, hinting that Lille’s top talents will be sold this summer:

“The championship stop is a real catastrophe, above all for the economic consequences that bring the whole movement to its knees, emptying the companies’ coffers. Only the PSG will not suffer consequences, while all the others will be forced to sell off their talents in order to heal the budgets.”

News of Osimhen’s price tag being lower than expected will be welcome news to all the sides interested in the ace, especially Chelsea who might see this development as a key factor after being linked with both Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele by ESPN.

The fact that the fee needed to land the exciting striker is now €20m to €25m than first expected, could be key for sides, this kind of money would be enough to fund a quality signing in another area.

Osimhen has made waves with Lille since joining last summer, the star has bagged 18 goals and registered 6 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

Frank Lampard should be on the hunt for another centre-forward in the next window especially, as the Blues need to ease the pressure on Tammy Abraham – who is in just his first season as the No.9.

Osimhen would certainly provide sturdy competition for the England international, perhaps Chelsea would even change their formation to accommodate both highly-rated strikers in their starting lineup.