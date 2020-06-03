Manchester United will need to go all out in their final few games of the 2019/20 season if they want to secure Champions League football next season, and Dimitar Berbatov believes they’ve been handed a crucial advantage.

The former United front man knows just want it takes to be successful in a Red Devils side, and in his column for Betfair, the Bulgarian suggested that Paul Pogba’s return has come at just the right time.

“United have had a huge boost in Paul Pogba returning to fitness,” Berbatov said.

“It is great news for the team. The dangerous thing is that he hasn’t played for so long, so hopefully he has prepared well and he will be ready to play at 100% again.

“Is he going to start? I’m not too sure, coming back from a long injury may impact him starting, it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer puts him straight into the battle.

“I’m sure if the manager asks Pogba how he feels and if he is ready, then Paul will say ‘of course I am ready.'”

The French World Cup winner would arguably have missed the season were it not for the coronavirus pandemic halting the Premier League for two months.

Having worked hard in the intervening period, Pogba is now back at full fitness and will be available to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as required.

At the time of writing, there are just three points that separate Chelsea in fourth from United in fifth, and with Marcus Rashford also thought to be ready to play again, the Red Devils will have a full complement for the run-in.

That could be vital, and give them a useful advantage over their nearest rivals.