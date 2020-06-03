According to the Express via Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea star Pedro has been offered a move to five different clubs as his contract looks set to expire this summer.

Mundo Deportivo report that Italian giants Juventus and Roma are eyeing the winger, as well as La Liga outfits Sevilla, Real Betis and Valencia.

These are all interesting options for the star, who will turn 33 years in July.

Juventus resemble the option which would give the Spaniard the biggest chance of silverware, but likewise his role would perhaps be the most limited in Turin due to competition in the squad.

Rom are also an attractive proposition as they could secure Champions League qualification this season.

Despite, this perhaps the lure of a return to his homeland will be too much for Pedro to turn down as Sevilla, Valencia and Betis circle.

The Express also cite a report from Il Tempo that claims Roma are leading the race to sign the winger, it’s added that an agreement is close but the Serie A outfit must first cut their wage bill by offloading the likes of Justin Kluivert, Steven Nzonzi, Patrick Schick and Alessandro Florenzi.

It’s added that Roma are confident that they’ll make the sales necessary to fund a move for Pedro.

Mundo Deportivo’s update in their paper edition on Pedro can also be seen here.

Due to the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on football clubs, teams may be focusing on low-cost transfers and free signings in the next window.

It’s not surprising to see that there’s such an interest in the former Barcelona star’s services, the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic will make teams focus much more on free transfers.

It also seems as though Chelsea have moved on from the ace, who moved to west London in 2015. Pedro’s experienced a less role this season, making just 18 appearances across all competitions.

Frank Lampard and the club appear to be moving in the direction that will see marquee signing Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi be their wingers for the long-term.

The Blues have also secured competition for the duo by pre-agreeing the summer signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax.

A move to any of the clubs mentioned above would be a great choice for Pedro, he can still play an important squad role for these sides and then maybe consider a move to a league that will pay him the big bucks before he decides to retire like the MLS or Chinese Super League.

In 201 appearances for the Blues, as per Transfermarkt, Pedro has scored 43 times and chipped in with 28 assists.

The ace’s natural eye for goal and ability to hit the back of the net in clutch moments has helped him win the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup with the Stamford Bridge outfit.