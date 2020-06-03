Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs courting the potential transfer of Santos wonderkid Kaio Jorge, along with Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.

This is according to German outlet Kicker, who briefly mention interest from the Blues in this exciting young Brazilian forward.

Jorge has also been linked with Juventus by Calciomercato, who report that Santos want €30million to let the 18-year-old leave.

Chelsea have a number of exciting young players on their books at the moment and Jorge could be another fine addition to Frank Lampard’s youthful side.

The Chelsea boss has shown a willingness to trust and develop youth since taking over at Stamford Bridge, and so Jorge could do well to choose a move to west London next.

Still, the likes of Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen are also big names that might be hard for Jorge to turn down if they can come up with offers to tempt Santos into a sale.

Chelsea could do with adding to their attack in the near future, and if Jorge is seen as ready to go straight into the first-team, he could be a useful option to give Lampard an alternative to unconvincing backup forwards Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi.