Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Lyon attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, who can leave for €50million this summer.

This is according to French outlet RMC, who claim Lyon are prepared to cash in on Aouar for the right price, with Liverpool joined by Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus as suitors for the 21-year-old.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Aouar’s signature, but Liverpool could probably do with a signing of this type.

Things haven’t really worked out as expected for the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield, with Aouar potentially looking an upgrade.

The France Under-21 international surely has a big career ahead of him, and it would be great for Premier League fans to see him move to England next.

Liverpool would surely see €50m as perfectly affordable, though it may be that they’ll prioritise strengthening other areas of their squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, however, so it’s not immediately clear how much they really need to improve in any particular area of their squad.