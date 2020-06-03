Liverpool have reportedly been in touch with Barcelona about a possible loan move for Ousmane Dembele, with the option of later making the transfer permanent.

That’s the claim being made by Gianluca Di Marzio, though the report suggests Dembele’s priority is to stay at the Nou Camp, despite his struggles in his time with Barcelona.

The France international looked a huge prospect when he first joined Barca from Borussia Dortmund, but he’s struggled to live up to his potential so far.

It may be that the style of play at Barcelona is just not quite the right fit for Dembele, who looks like he could well do better in the more direct approach adopted by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Still, it remains to be seen how realistic it is for the Reds to get a deal done, with their reported approach seemingly not enough for the moment, according to Di Marzio.

Liverpool don’t exactly need to make a signing up front a top priority right now due to the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in their squad, but they have been linked with other attacking players too.

Le 10 Sport recently linked Lille forward Victor Osimhen with LFC, while Timo Werner is also said to be ready to move to Anfield, according to Todo Fichajes.