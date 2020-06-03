The latest Liverpool FC transfer news is here for you in one handy round-up…

First up, there’s been the big news this afternoon that Liverpool have been in touch with Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele about a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

This is a somewhat surprising rumour, with Dembele not at his best for some time now after problems with both fitness and form in his stint at the Nou Camp.

Still, the France international previously looked a world class talent at former club Borussia Dortmund and could do well under Jurgen Klopp’s faster and more direct style of football.

Reports suggest, however, that Dembele is not currently looking to leave Barca, so Liverpool might be out of luck on that front anyway.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have also been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

The Reds have reportedly been in talks over signing the 21-year-old Nigerian, but it’s being claimed that he’d favour a move to Real Madrid.

Finally, LFC could be at the risk of losing both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, according to surprise claims made by Reds legend John Barnes.

See what he had to say by clicking here, but Liverpool fans will hope it doesn’t end up being accurate.