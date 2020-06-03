With Manchester City desperate to have the outcome of their UEFA appeal known as quickly as possible in order that they can plan for the 2020/21 season and beyond, news that it could take up to two months before the final decision is known is likely to have left the club seething.

Pep Guardiola’s side are guaranteed to finish into the top four this season, and will therefore have a spot in next season’s Champions League, pending the result of the appeal, which will be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over three days next week.

The Daily Mirror quote ‘sources’ at CAS as suggesting that it could take two months for a full and final decision to be made, but both City and UEFA are believed to want to know the outcome before the draw for next season’s Champions League in order to not cause problems.

Further, any club finishing in fifth place in the Premier League may potentially get into the premier European tournament through the back door, but may not have had time to tempt players to join in the summer window without the carrot of a confirmed spot.

Time is of the essence, for any number of those reasons.