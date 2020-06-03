Manchester City respond to Manchester United’s surprise Raheem Sterling transfer interest

Manchester City have reportedly given a pretty unconcerned response to reported transfer interest in Raheem Sterling from rivals Manchester United.

It’s fair to say it would be quite a shock if Sterling swapped the Etihad Stadium for Old Trafford any time soon, but the Independent linked him as a top Man Utd target earlier this week.

Still, now the Metro report that City are not worried about links with United and have no plans to allow the England international to join their rivals or indeed any other club any time soon.

This will be a relief for MCFC supporters, with Sterling proving one of their most important players in recent times, playing a starring role in the team’s immense success.

The 25-year-old could no doubt play for most top clubs around the world, and it would be some statement if United were able to lure him across Manchester.

Having left Liverpool for City at a young age, Sterling is no stranger to a controversial transfer saga, but it looks like his current club have this situation under control.

As noted by the Metro, Sterling has a contract with City until 2023 and has already been in talks over extending his deal.