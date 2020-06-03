With the resumption of the Premier League just two weeks away, and all of the remaining games condensed into a shortened period, clubs will already be considering their transfer targets for the summer window.

Regardless of whether they have the outcome of a UEFA Champions League ban hanging over them, Manchester City will still need to improve their squad after seeing just how easily Liverpool have waltzed to the title this season.

According to Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, the Citizens have therefore already made it known to Barcelona that they wish to sign Sergi Roberto.

The versatile right-sided player is equally as comfortable in defence or midfield, and Mundo Deportivo cited by Football Espana also say that whilst Barca are considering the proposition, there will be no bartering, it will be a straight cash deal if there’s to be any deal at all.

Roberto has been with the Blaugranes for his entire career, working his way up through the ranks at the club and making debut with the first team earlier in the decade.

Both Guardiola and sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, are well aware of the player’s attributes, and his appetite for work will be right at home at the Etihad Stadium.

More Stories / Latest News Premier League clubs keen to see neutral venue idea scrapped Chelsea unwilling to sell wantaway midfield ace for less than €3m Premier League makes VAR decision as Fifa offers permission to scrap it

Kyle Walker will need to work extra hard both on and off the pitch if he wants to retain his starting place should Roberto arrive. That’s because the the latter’s conduct both on and off the pitch is exemplary, and his skill set is the equal of the England international.

Roberto’s marauding runs have been a feature for Barcelona, most notably when his late burst at Real Madrid led to Lionel Messi scoring his 500th goal for the club to win an El Clasico in injury time.