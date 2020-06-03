Man United could be stuck with three high earning outcasts as Covid-19 hits the transfer market

With every passing day it’s becoming clear that the transfer market is going to be very different this summer.

Most transfer rumours feature players being swapped or multiple fringe players being sold to raise funds, but that’s not possible if no other clubs can afford to buy them.

The Evening Standard have reported on the latest with Man United’s situation, and they could be stuck with some high earners who aren’t near the team.

They state that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hoping to raise some funds and free up some space on the wage bill by getting rid of Alexis Sanchez, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling this summer.

Getting rid of Sanchez could be a priority with the report suggesting he earns £450k a week at Old Trafford, but it’s hard to see anyone being willing to take that on just now.

Selling Smalling could be more likely with the report indicating that Roma would like to keep him, but a deal doesn’t seem close at this point.

As for Rojo, he’s returning from a loan spell with Estudiantes and there’s no suggestion that anyone is looking to sign him right now.

Things could change we could see a domino effect if someone spends some money, but this could be a very quiet summer for transfers.