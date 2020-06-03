It seems there’s no way that the Premier League will automatically extend all contracts and loan spells to cover the league being completed this season, so it leaves some clubs in a strange position.

It’s incredible to suggest that Man United and Sheffield United are rivals when it comes to challenging for a Champions League spot, but it’s currently the case when you look at the table.

Dean Henderson is on loan at Sheffield United from Man United, and he’s been a key reason for their success this season.

The Manchester Evening News has indicated that Man United are yet to make a decision about extending his loan spell, and they could have the chance to seriously derail their rivals here.

READ MORE: Man United told they need to offer straight cash instead of incentives and bonuses to sign ace this summer

They do indicate that the two teams are in talks about extending the loan spell to cover the end of the season, but the Old Trafford side haven’t actually decided what to do yet.

They state that his current loan spell expires at the end of June, but you would have to think it’s a dirty move on Man United’s part if they don’t let him stay.

It’s unlikely that the Premier League would allow Man United to register Henderson for the rest of the season, so it would just be a case of doing this to weaken a rival.

It looks like Sheffield United would need to turn to Simon Moore if Henderson does go so that would be a serious downgrade, and it could rob them of a chance of doing the unthinkable and appearing in the Champions League next season.