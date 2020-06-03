A number of Manchester United fans have been left disappointed today as Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has announced his new club.
A few days ago, the Spain international, who has been linked with Man Utd by AS in recent times, teased fans on Twitter by saying he had an imminent announcement about a new club.
MORE: Opinion: Could Manchester United be giving up on signing Jadon Sancho?
As we reported at the time, many United supporters took this to mean he could be hinting at a transfer to Old Trafford, which, with hindsight, makes them look a little silly really.
Social media can often provide clues about goings-on in the transfer market these days, but it seems unlikely that a big name like Saul would suddenly announce a deal from his own Twitter account when, despite the aforementioned links with United, there was not much in the way of recent reporting suggesting this move was close.
THERE IS A NEW TEAM IN THE CITY @clubcostacity
? https://t.co/5DnWj0KRYQ pic.twitter.com/qk980lCi0R
— Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) June 3, 2020
And as it happens, Saul has today announced that his new club is in fact a community club in his hometown of Elche, in partnership with his brother.
Unsurprisingly, many MUFC fans have not taken this news too well as he would no doubt have been a quality addition to their midfield, either as a partner, or a replacement for Paul Pogba…
We’ve been baited
— ? (@UtdAidan) June 3, 2020
— . (@utdsmz) June 3, 2020
Are you joking
— Dan (On Loan at BVB) (@AWBSZN_) June 3, 2020
Tf is this
— Greenwood szn (@greenwoodszn26) June 3, 2020
Oh ffs
— josh conerford (@JConerford) June 3, 2020
— Michael (@michael_utd33) June 3, 2020
Is this what we've been waiting for?
— J?ck. (@UtdOptimist) June 3, 2020