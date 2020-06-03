Menu

“We’ve been baited” – Saul Niguez breaks these Man United fans’ hearts with new club announcement

A number of Manchester United fans have been left disappointed today as Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has announced his new club.

A few days ago, the Spain international, who has been linked with Man Utd by AS in recent times, teased fans on Twitter by saying he had an imminent announcement about a new club.

As we reported at the time, many United supporters took this to mean he could be hinting at a transfer to Old Trafford, which, with hindsight, makes them look a little silly really.

Social media can often provide clues about goings-on in the transfer market these days, but it seems unlikely that a big name like Saul would suddenly announce a deal from his own Twitter account when, despite the aforementioned links with United, there was not much in the way of recent reporting suggesting this move was close.

And as it happens, Saul has today announced that his new club is in fact a community club in his hometown of Elche, in partnership with his brother.

Unsurprisingly, many MUFC fans have not taken this news too well as he would no doubt have been a quality addition to their midfield, either as a partner, or a replacement for Paul Pogba…

