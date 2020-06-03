We often hear that a transfer deal is for £x amount and it’s easy to presume it’s just one lump sum paid up front.

The reality seems to be very different, with the buying club spreading that over a period of time and they tend to shield themselves by making some of it based on a player achieving certain things.

That can lead to weird situations where someone doesn’t play anymore because an extra appearance can trigger the next payment, so it doesn’t always work out well.

In this current environment you could understand it if selling clubs wanted to get all of the money up front, and it sounds like that’s what Birmingham City want when it comes to selling Jude Bellingham.

As reported by ESPN, Man United are heavily interested and talks have been held, with Birmingham looking to cash in on their prized asset this summer.

They go on to say that United have made offers where the payments have been staggered and the deal would’ve included bonuses based on their performance in the Champions League and the Premier League.

These haven’t been accepted at this point, and the report suggests that they will need to offer more money up front if they want to see off competition from other sides like Borussia Dortmund or Arsenal.

They also point out that it’s starting to look like Paul Pogba will be staying at Old Trafford this summer, but that hasn’t stopped them showing an interest in Bellingham for now.

It does sound like there’s a deal to be done here, but United will need to show they fully believe in the youngster by putting down most of the money up front.