Manchester United reportedly failed with a bid of as much as £124million for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho back in February.

This is according to Spanish outlet AS, who also link Sancho as a target for Real Madrid, but it sounds like the England international is going to be hugely expensive.

AS claim Real Madrid are unlikely to move for Sancho this summer and see him as more of a long-term target, while United have already seen an offer turned down by Dortmund.

The 20-year-old looks a world class talent who looks destined for a great career over the next decade or so, and it seems likely he’d be a great asset for United or Madrid.

Sancho would be a big upgrade on MUFC’s current attacking options, with the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard not really performing well enough for some time now.

Real, meanwhile, could do with Sancho as a long-term replacement for club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been a big loss since his 2018 departure to Juventus.

Sancho took a gamble leaving Manchester City for Dortmund earlier in his career, but it’s massively paid off and should now earn him a big move in the near future.

United fans will just hope Sancho can be lured back to Manchester.