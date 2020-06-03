News that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the Jadon Sancho situation isn’t likely to please Manchester United or their supporters.

Los Blancos are circling because of an apparent lack of progress in their attempts to sign either Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, according to Standard Sport.

Although the outlet note that Sancho remains on a secondary list of attacking targets at present, Real may be willing to move for him if their problems in front of goal continue at the back end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Given that Borussia Dortmund still want £100m+ for Sancho’s services, according to the Daily Express, the only way Real could justify such an outlay is if they rid themselves of one particular big name.

Standard Sport suggest that the move hinges on Zinedine Zidane being able to move Gareth Bale on this summer, which in turn means that if Los Blancos are again forced to hold on to the Welshman, United would remain in the box seat for Sancho’s signature.

It’s easy to understand why both United and Real would be interested in Sancho’s hire in any event. The wide man is adept at running directly at defenders, putting them immediately on the back foot, and his searing pace is an asset that eases him past all but the quickest left-backs.

Furthermore, his eye for goal or an assist has been consistently excellent this season (17 goals and 17 assists per transfermarkt), and when allied to his other skills, makes him a sound purchase despite his price.