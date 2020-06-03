Manchester United and Chelsea have both been linked with Kai Havertz, but the attacking midfielder won’t come cheap, according to Bayer Leverkusen assistant coach Marcel Daum.

The Germany international has shone in the Bundesliga, with the Sun recently claiming he’s a target for Man Utd, while The Athletic have linked him with Chelsea.

Havertz certainly looks like becoming one of the finest players of his generation, with Daum even comparing the 20-year-old with the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

While he didn’t mention United or Chelsea specifically, Daum made it clear any interested clubs would have to pay big to land Havertz this summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “Everyone is asking about Kai Havertz. If you see him play, it tells you everything.

“For me, he has the elegance of Zidane. If you see his movement, he’s very elegant, he’s always calm, he has great passing ability.

“What a lot of people don’t see, because we watch him every day, is that he’s pretty fast. That’s a big bonus.

“He’s a great player; he’s scoring goals, he’s great in the air and he’s pretty fast. It’s up to him how far he can go.

“I can’t say he will be the best German player ever, but he has the talent and there are no limits. He’s displaying signs of Zidane.”

He added: “I don’t know what will happen, but at Bayer he has the right place to develop his strengths and improve.

“The only thing I know is that Bayer won’t sell him for a cheap fee.”

United and Chelsea could both do with signing Havertz after both sides’ underachievement in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils are currently outside the top four and look in desperate need of more spark in the final third, with Havertz perhaps an upgrade on the under-performing Paul Pogba in the middle of the park.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are another team who’ll feel they could be closer to the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, with Havertz potentially a player who could fill the void left by Eden Hazard.