Manchester united star Bruno Fernandes looks set to carry on where he left off as we near a return to action in the Premier League.

The English top flight should be set to resume later this month, with teams now in contact training, and Fernandes looking ready to go for Man Utd.

Watch the video below as the Portugal international, a January signing from Sporting Lisbon, nets a stunning free-kick in training, and celebrates brilliantly with Juan Mata.

Fernandes goes over to Mata and gets his boot shined by the Spain international – a classic celebration routine.

United fans will no doubt be eager to see their exciting January signing in action again as soon as possible after the tremendous impact he was making before the season had to be suspended in March.