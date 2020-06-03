Today’s Man Utd transfer news round up is here and there are a host of top attacking players being linked with moves to Old Trafford.

First up, it’s been clear for some time that Manchester United are eager to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho after his eye-catching form in the Bundesliga.

Still, the Red Devils could be looking at alternatives too, with the club perhaps likely to try cutting costs due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As well as Sancho, United are said to be open to trying to sign Rabbi Matondo, Thiago Almada or David Brooks in that area of the pitch, according to latest reports.

While Sancho is obviously the bigger name, any of those could also do a good job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and quite likely at a fraction of the price.

Elsewhere, £150m-rated Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has finally made his keenly-anticipated announcement about his new club.

This had Man Utd fans excited a few days ago, but it’s not what it sounds like.

Saul has today announced he and his brother have set up a new football club in his hometown of Elche, Club Costa City.

Finally, MUFC might have trouble signing Raheem Sterling as well, with Manchester City determined not to sell the England international.

According to the Metro, City are unconcerned about United’s rumoured interest, and have no intention of letting him join a rival or any other club.