Antoine Griezmann is reportedly facing a fight to impress and keep his place at Barcelona following recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The France international has struggled to impress in his first season at the Nou Camp and Diario Gol claim Lionel Messi could be eager for him to be sold soon if he does not improve.

One imagines Messi has a lot of influence at Barcelona, so this isn’t good news for Griezmann in terms of staying at his current club, but it could be good news for Man Utd.

The 29-year-old was recently linked as a target for the Red Devils by Mundo Deportivo, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would undoubtedly benefit from adding an attacking player of his quality to his squad at Old Trafford.

Griezmann previously looked a world class performer at his former club Atletico Madrid, and it’s easy to imagine he could get back to his best with another move.

While Griezmann has clearly not settled at Barca, he could still be a quality signing for United or other top clubs if he’s playing in a system that suits him better.

It remains to be seen how Solskjaer might try to fit him in, while it could also be argued that the club will now have other priorities as a number of alternatives continue to be linked.

MUFC have made Jadon Sancho a top target, but are also considering the likes of Rabbi Matondo, Thiago Almada and David Brooks as alternatives, according to the Manchester Evening News.