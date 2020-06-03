Premier League clubs keen to see neutral venue idea scrapped

Ahead of a proposed meeting on Thursday between the Premier League and all of its member clubs, it’s believed that the issue of scrapping the idea of playing at neutral grounds will form part of the agenda.

As the English top flight hurtles headlong into ‘Project Restart,’ there’s a need to ensure that any risk is kept to a minimum, and also that any decisions have the full agreement and backing of all clubs.

The moving of some games to neutral grounds is one such ruling that doesn’t appear to be currying favour in the corridors of power at Premier League clubs, according to the Daily Star.

It would appear to be a question of fairness that is behind any such demand, given that clubs will be having to play their fixtures behind closed doors already.

With the European and relegation battles still very much in play, it would potentially put some of those clubs at an unfair disadvantage if they were unable to fulfil their fixtures at stadia they know so well.