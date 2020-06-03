According to Spanish publication AS via French outlet RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.
RMC Sport claim that PSG transfer chief Leonardo has already expressed a desire to sign the tireless defensive midfielder, which could be a massive blow to Premier League giants Arsenal.
Football London’s James Benge claimed recently that the Gunners were keen on the ace, but that they’d only be able to fund a move if they were to secure Champions League qualification this season.
It’s added that PSG have prioritised a move for a central midfielder in the summer, this isn’t surprising considering the limited roles that Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes have played this season.
AS add that Partey’s release clause currently stands at €50m, Diego Simeone’s side are keen on agreeing a new contract which would see this minimum fee raised to €100m.
With Arsenal sitting ninth in the Premier League, there chances of finishing in a Champions League spot are slim, so they may will miss out on Partey’s signature.
The 26-year-old, who has made 35 appearances this season, showcased his superb ability with fine displays against Liverpool in the Champions League just before the season was halted due to Covid-19.
Partey is phenomenal at breaking up the play and his tireless work-rate make him one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the world, he’d be a fine option for a PSG side that want more competition in midfield and perhaps someone who can do what Idrissa Gueye does for them in the long-term.