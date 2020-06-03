Video: £3m rated Prolific striker linked with Chelsea and Spurs scores a stunning overhead kick

There’s no doubt that some leagues will be getting extra attention just now because fans are desperate to see some football, and it could change things in the transfer market.

A lot of teams might have less money to spend, so if someone starts to stand out in the games going on just now, then it could lead to some interest that wasn’t there before.

Shon Weissman seems to be the perfect example of that. The Wolfsberger striker has scored a lot of goals this season, with The Scotsman linking him with a move to Celtic, alongside saying that Chelsea and Spurs have been credited with an interest.

He’s scored more than a goal a game in the league this season, so it’s understandable that he might attract some interest from bigger clubs.

He was in action tonight, and he showed he is capable of the spectacular after this stunning overhead kick against Sturm Graz:

Celtic linked Shon Weissman scoring an outstanding bicycle kick earlier tonight. What a hit that is. The power ?? pic.twitter.com/sPHDCd78SF — CelticLisboa (@CelticLisboaa) June 3, 2020

The report claims that he could be allowed to leave for as little as £3m, so he could be a gamble worth taking as both Chelsea and Spurs look for a prolific back up to their established starters.

A move to Celtic also seems unlikely unless they sell French star Odsonne Edouard in the summer, so it will be interesting to see what level he ends up playing at.