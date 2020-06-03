Video: Man United fans will love this as a beaming Odion Ighalo talks about his loan extension

Every fan will know that there’s nothing better than having a current player who loves the club, and the example of Odion Ighalo shows you don’t need to be a local boy either.

We’ve all seen the journeyman player who tells all 14 of his clubs that it was a dream to pull on the shirt ever since they were a boy, and that can often make them look stupid.

The United official website recently revealed that the Nigerian striker had extended his loan spell until January, and clearly he’s delighted about this.

Goal tweeted this video of Ighalo speaking about the news, and you can see how pleased he is with with big beaming smile as he talks:

Odion Ighalo is at Manchester United to stay. And he still can't quite believe it. ?? pic.twitter.com/Q4NqQnIkcS — Goal (@goal) June 3, 2020

You could say that it’s unlikely that he will be the difference between United winning silverware or not, but it clearly means so much to him and even fans of other clubs will feel some happiness for him.