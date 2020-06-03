Manchester United seem to have unearthed another gem of a player in Brandon Williams, though the youngster is already learning the harsh lessons of life at the very top of English football.

In his breakout season, the 19-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Red Devils, per transfermarkt, and has scored one goal and assisted another in that time.

It would appear that Williams has a bright future ahead of him at Old Trafford, though he’s not enjoying having to face up to Paul Pogba in training at present.

Speaking to BT Sport and cited by the Daily Star, Williams put into words what it’s like trying to dispossess the French World Cup winner.

“You’re not getting near him, his arms are so strong he’s so tall,” Williams said of Paul Pogba.

“You won’t see the ball all you see is the guy in front of you and he’ll be gone. He’ll turn you and shoot and just do whatever he does because he’s got all the skills.”

A fierce competitor, Pogba has made life difficult for even the most experienced defenders, so Williams is in good company.

With the backing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the confidence that he’ll derive from playing alongside such world class talents each week, it shouldn’t be too long before Williams can also consider himself a United regular.